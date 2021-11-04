INEC Starts Distribution Of Electoral Materials To 21 LGAs In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of electoral materials to the 21 local government areas of the state.

The INEC team in charge of the distribution is led by Festus Okoye, national commissioner and chairman, information, voter education and publicity committee.

They are currently said to be at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Awka, the state capital, handing over the materials to the electoral officers.

In the past months, there has been unease and doubt over the possibility of the governorship election taking place owing to violent attacks in the state and the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The federal government maintained that the election will take place on the scheduled date.

Candidates in the election signed a peace accord in Awka, the state capital, on Thursday.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, was present at the ceremony which was facilitated by the National Peace Committee.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yakubu said the commission has done all it can to make the election process hitch-free.

He appealed to residents to keep the peace so that the election will be violence-free.























