Kanu’s Lawyer Rubbishes Kenyan Govt, Says His Client Was Actually Arrested, Tortured in Kenya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenyan government has denied involvement in the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, describing the allegation as spurious, derogatory and libelous.

Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Dr. Wilfred Machage added that the claim was nothing but fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain sections of the Nigerian people.

His speech: “I want to address this allegation by denying that Kenya was involved in the alleged arrest in extradition to Nigeria of Mr. Kanu. To us therefore, these allegations are fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.

“I want to challenge anyone with facts relating to this alleged arrest in Kenya to present those facts. This includes when, where, how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest.

“We are also disturbed, dismayed and astonished by the unfortunate statement on the alleged arrest in Kenya which was carried in the dailies.

“The government of Kenya is particularly appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of the name of our dear President on this matter.

“In conclusion, in the case of the alleged arrest in Kenya of Mr. Kanu, I wish to categorically state that we are not happy at this ridiculous attempt of dragging the name of Kenya and HE. President Uhuru Kenyatta on this matter of arrest and extradition of the self-claimed IPOB leader.”

Meanwhile, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has rubbished the claims of the Kenyan government.

Speaking after a meeting with his client, the IPOB leader, in DSS detention, Mr Ejiofor said his client was actually arrested by Kenya security agents at their airport and tortured for 8 hours.

He said: “Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June, 2021, at their International Airport, and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanising conditions”.

“He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health. He was illegally detained for eight (8) good days in Kenya before being transferred to their Nigerian counterpart”

“He was purportedly investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations. They later beckoned on their Nigerian Counterpart to take over.

“Kenyan Government was deeply involved in the abduction, detention and ill-treatment of my client before the illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart.”

Recall that on Thursday in a statement, the IPOB’S media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, confirmed that their leader Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya.

"News has reached Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's family that he has been unlawfully arrested in Kenya, detained and has subsequently been the subject of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria where he is now detained." Mr Powerful stated.
























