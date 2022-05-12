Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest Dies In Kidnappers’ Custody

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reverend Father Joseph Akete of the St. John Catholic Church, Kudenda in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who was abducted eight weeks ago, has died while in his captors’ custody.

The Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, announced this in Kaduna on Wednesday.

African Examiner recalls that on March 8, some gunmen attacked the St. John Catholic Church, Kudenda in Chikun Local Government Area of the State and abducted the Priest, Reverend Father Joseph Akete after they killed a security guard.

According to the Chancellor, the late cleric had died between April 18 and 20, 2022.

According to him, the late priest was ill before his kidnap and the kidnappers never allowed him to go along with his drugs as of the time of the incident.

The Chancellor said, “Rev. Father, Joseph, aged 48, was kidnapped from his residence, in St. John Catholic Church Kudenda, where he was serving as Parish Priest, on the 8th March, 2022.

“His own brother was killed there in his presence and after his brother was killed, his condition worsened and he died.

“We have not recovered his corpse but we have confirmed his death. People who were kidnapped together with him saw him died.”