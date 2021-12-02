Kidnappers Are Now Considered Terrorists, Says Malami

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said kidnappers have also been declared as terrorists.

He said the recent court declaration had been gazetted and would soon be published. He also disclosed that all the relevant security agencies had been notified.

Malami made this known while appearing on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television which our correspondent monitored from Abuja on Wednesday.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on Thursday last week declared bandits as terrorists. Justice Taiwo Taiwo had, in a ruling, declared activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups as acts of terrorism.

The ruling had followed an ex parte motion filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar.

The DPPF had told the court that the ex parte application was filed on the instructions of the President.

On Wednesday, Malami partly said, “It is in the process of being gazetted but the order has been procured and obtained. It is being gazetted and publication will come up very soon. If you kidnap using force, using arms, you are qualified as a terrorist within the dictates and determination and the judicial decision done by the court. You have come within the purview and ambit of the Terrorism Act and you will be accordingly and decisively dealt with.”

Speaking on the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill transmitted to Buhari for assent, which limits political parties to direct primary, Malami stated that the President would consider various factors and interests, adding that the President has 30 days to sign a bill into law.

The minister also noted that he would be guided by public interest in advising the President on the bill. He added that Buhari was conscious of the timeframe within which to sign the proposed legislation.

Malami also denied being behind the move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, denying interference in the activities of the anti-graft agency. He also denied being part of the campaign team of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, in the recently conducted governorship election in the state.

When asked if he was aware of the EFCC putting Obiano on its watch list, the minister said, “I am in all sincerity not aware and I don’t have to be aware because the EFCC is established by law and its responsibilities are demarcated by law.”