King, Queen Of Spain Condole With Buhari Over Port Harcourt Stampede

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, have sent their condolences to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday over the Port Harcourt stampede that killed over 30 persons last Saturday.

African Examiner had reported that the Rivers State Police Command confirmed that 31 persons died after a stampede at the venue of an outreach programme organized by a church in Port Harcourt on Saturday morning.

According to available information, the church, Kings Assembly, was said to have invited members of the public to take part in the event where gift items and free food were promised to be shared to all and sundry.

The acting spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the 31 deaths, adding that the church had organised the outreach to distribute palliatives to the underprivileged in society before the stampede happened.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the king and queen also wished a speedy recovery to those recuperating from injury.

In a message addressed to the President and signed by His Majesty the King, Felipe VI, the Monarch wrote:

‘‘Mr President,

‘‘Upon learning of the terrible tragedy that occurred in the city of Port Harcourt, in which such a large number of people lost their lives, I wish to convey to you, on behalf of the Government and the people of Spain, our deepest condolences.

‘‘The Queen joins me in sending, through you, all our support and solidarity to the families of the deceased and best wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

‘‘Receive, Mr President, the testimony of my highest consideration and esteem together with an affectionate greeting for the beloved people of Nigeria.’’