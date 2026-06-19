Kwara Bans School Graduation Ceremonies Over Insecurity

(NAN) Kwara State Government has prohibited all public and private schools in the state from organising or conducting graduation, valedictory or similar end-of-session ceremonies for students.

The directive is contained in a letter signed by a Director in the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Bunmi Osanupin, on behalf of the Commissioner, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman, State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Raheem Adaramaja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

According to the letter, the decision was taken in view of the prevailing security challenges and the need to maintain order, safety and decorum within schools in the state.

“All school proprietors, principals, headteachers and administrators are required to ensure strict compliance with this directive.

“Any school found to be in violation of this directive shall be liable to appropriate sanctions in accordance with existing regulations.

“By this notice, all concerned are advised to be guided accordingly,” the letter read. (NAN)