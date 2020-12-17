Lagos Orders Public, Private Schools To Vacate Friday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools to vacate on Friday.

This directive was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

The statement said: “The 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December, 2020

“The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December, 2020.

“Therefore, all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day. Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January, 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar.

“It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January, 2021 while academic activities commences immediately.”

The government also urged parents to observe COVID-19 safety protocols at home and enjoined school proprietors and administrators to make sure that they comply with COVID-19 guidelines when schools resume for 2nd term.

