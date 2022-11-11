Liverpool Fans React To Tough Draws In The UCL And Carabao Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fans of Liverpool and Manchester City have reacted on social media after the two Premier League giants were drawn to play in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side will host the team they narrowly pipped to the Premier League title by one point last season, at the Etihad, just days after the World Cup final.

Liverpool fans were quick to point out that it was the second tricky draw they have received this week, after they were also placed against Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.

African examiner takes a look at some of the comments.

@han_senoara writes: ‘I don’t know what we do to deserve this? Real Madrid in UCL and Man City in the Carabao Cup? Are you kidding me?’

@Anfieldlove97 writes: Real Madrid in Champions League and Man City away in the Carabao as soon as we come back from the World Cup…’

@pappil7 writes: This has been one of the longest weeks in Liverpool history. Real Madrid draw on Monday, FSG put the club up for sale, draw vs Man City in the Carabao (and) we still have the game vs Southampton.’

@millecattitude writes: while it’s straight after the World Cup final, ‘at least Haaland will be fresh’.

@heartbreakels writes: First Chelsea and now Liverpool… yeah that’s fun I guess.’

@unhappufeline: joked at Liverpool’s expense: ‘I suppose it is true City always draws easy opponents.’

The titanic clash will be played on either December 21 or 22, days before the Premier League season resumes on Boxing Day after the World Cup.