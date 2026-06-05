Makinde Urges Patience Over Oyo Abductions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reassured families and residents of Oriire Council Area that the government and security agencies are working round the clock to secure the release of abducted teachers and pupils.

Makinde gave the assurance on Friday, while hosting a Nigerian Air Force delegation led by Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, AVM Abubakar A. Suleh, in Ibadan.

The governor urged residents of the state especially those in Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele in Oriire LGA to be patient as efforts were in top gear to rescue the victims.

The governor thanked the Air Force for deploying a Diamond-42 surveillance aircraft for real-time monitoring of the rescue operation.

He explained that the state had ordered two Diamond-42 aircraft, now being assembled at the NAF base in Lagos, but the Force provided a replacement plane while the state’s aircraft were being fitted.

He emphasised that patience was required to successfully carry out the operation, noting that his government bought the aircraft proactively to ease the burden on overstretched security forces.

Makinde added that the state would take up the NAF’s offer to train pilots and maintain the aircraft once deployed.

He also commended the Air Force cordial relationship with civilians in Ibadan and promised to fulfill state commitments, including completing the Air Force Base and other projects.

AVM Suleh apologised that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, could not attend due to national duties.

He assured Makinde that all NAF units remained committed to a quick resolution and praised the governor’s support, citing projects like the Air Force School perimeter fence in Iyana Offa, dualisation of the Ajia base road, and land approvals for housing and farms.

The delegation included NAF Investments Ltd GMD AVM Ibitayo Victor Ajiboye and Air Force Station Ibadan Commander Air Commodore D.U. Njoku.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)