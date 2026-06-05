Anambra Court Remands 8 Pastors Over Alleged Fake Miracles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) —The Homeland Security Special Court sitting in Awka, Anambra on Friday remanded eight pastors in custodial centre over alleged involvement in staging fake miracles, popularly known as “arrangee” miracles.

The defendants are; Ndubisi Nnachukwu, Ugochukwu Ekeleme, Bishop Emeka Nwamkpa, Peter Chukwu, Chinedu Egwuonwu, Ebele Nnachukwu, Miracle Iruoma and Chukwukadibia Ogwuama.

They were arraigned by the Anambra State Government on charges bordering on fraudulent religious practices and obtaining by false pretence.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Mr Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN), led the prosecution team.

According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly paid individuals to pose as beneficiaries of miraculous healings and deliverance during church programmes to deceive members of the public and obtain financial rewards.

The prosecution alleged that some of the pastors worked with agents who recruited persons to act as recipients of miracles during worship services, thereby exploiting unsuspecting worshippers.

The defendants were arraigned in separate cases marked A/65C/26, A/55C/26, A/63C/26, A/64C/26, A/57C/26, A/60C/26, A/58C/26 and A/61C/26.

They were charged with wielding fake supernatural powers and using places of worship for the commission of crimes, contrary to Sections 18(3) and 19(1) of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law, 2025.

They were also charged with obtaining by false pretence, contrary to Section 3(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The prosecution informed the court that the defendants allegedly obtained money and other benefits from members of the public through the purported miracles.

Documents tendered before the court included video-recorded confessional statements and a flash drive containing evidence the prosecution intends to rely on during the trial.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Jude Obiora, ordered that the defendants be remanded in custodial custody and adjourned the matter until June 15 for hearing and consideration of their bail applications. (NAN)