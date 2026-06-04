Protesters Storm Abuja Over Oyo School Abduction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Angry Nigerians on Thursday took to the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to protest the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The protesters, who gathered in large numbers, marched through parts of the city chanting slogans such as “Tinubu must go,” “Rescue them or resign,” and “Bring Nigerian children now.”

During the demonstration, some protesters confronted police officers at the scene, insisting that peaceful protest is their constitutional right and urging security personnel to cooperate with them.

In a video circulating online, one protester was heard addressing a motorist, saying the country’s leaders must take responsibility for the worsening security situation and ensure the safe return of the abducted victims.

The protest follows the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers by gunmen in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, an incident that has sparked outrage across the country.

Meanwhile, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, claimed that he knows the politicians allegedly connected to the abduction, although he did not publicly provide evidence to support the allegation.

Earlier in the week, the Nigeria Union of Teachers staged nationwide protests across several states, calling on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted teachers and pupils.

The incident has renewed concerns about insecurity in parts of Nigeria, with citizens demanding stronger action from authorities to protect schools and communities from criminal attacks.