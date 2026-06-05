Aiyedatiwa Appoints Odusanya As New Head Of Service

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Mr Segun Odusanya as the new Head of Service of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Akure by Aiyedatiwa’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to Adeniyan, Odusanya’s appointment is with effect from June 6 and follows the retirement of the outgoing Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philips.

The CPS commended Philips for his service to the state and wished him success in his future endeavours.

He charged Odusanya to deploy his experience and expertise towards strengthening the public service and advancing the administration’s developmental agenda.

“Odusanya joined the Ondo State Public Service in September 1995 and had served in various ministries and agencies until his appointment as a permanent secretary in 2019.

“He served at various times as permanent secretary in Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ondo State Civil Service Commission, Ministry of Transport, and at present Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

“He is currently the chairman, Forum of Permanent Secretaries in Ondo State,” Adeniyan said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)