Why I Can’t Commit to One Woman — Flavour

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer Flavour has explained why he finds it difficult to commit to one woman.

Speaking in a video broadcast, the music star said he sees himself as someone who belongs to “the wild world” rather than to a single person.

According to the singer, some men are comfortable living a settled and domesticated life, but he does not consider himself one of them.

“I am an explorer. I belong to the wild world. I belong to the street. Some men are domesticated, but I am not. We belong to the wild world. I cannot be caged,” he said.

Flavour is a father of three children from two different women, both of whom are former beauty queens.

His comments have sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians sharing differing opinions on relationships, commitment and personal freedom.