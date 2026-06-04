Sunday Igboho Threatens to Expose Politicians Linked to Oyo School Abduction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba Nation activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has threatened to reveal the identities of politicians he claims are behind the abduction of schoolchildren in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Speaking to newly elected leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students at his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan on Wednesday, Igboho alleged that some politicians were sponsoring criminal activities in the region.

In a video that has gained attention online, the activist said he had volunteered to help rescue the abducted students but claimed that the state government did not approve his involvement.

“If I am permitted to burst into the hideouts, they will flee. They are neither gnomes nor mannequins; they are humans, so they could be dislodged,” he said.

Igboho further alleged that he knows the politicians supporting the kidnappers and warned that he would publicly identify them if the attacks continue.

“I know the politicians behind them, and if they do not stop perpetrating their evil acts, I will mention them all. The politicians behind them are the ones giving them ammunition and money,” he claimed.

The activist also alleged that some individuals were attempting to destabilise the administration of President Bola Tinubu by creating insecurity and spreading misinformation.

According to him, he was later informed that the kidnappers had threatened to kill the abducted children if he attempted a rescue operation.

Igboho maintained that his proposed security outfit, known as “Iru Ekun,” had received approval from the federal government but was not allowed to operate by the state government.

He argued that local security volunteers familiar with the forests and terrain could help drive criminals out of the region if given the opportunity.

The activist also expressed support for Tinubu, claiming that the president had assisted him during his period of exile and questioning what he described as efforts to undermine the current administration.

The controversy follows the reported abduction of dozens of pupils during attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15. The affected schools reportedly included Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and L.A. Primary School.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed Igboho’s allegations regarding political sponsorship of the kidnappers, and no evidence has yet been presented to support the claims. Investigations into the abductions and efforts to secure the release of the victims are ongoing.