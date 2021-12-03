Male Students Vow To End Sexual Gender Based Violence in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Male students of Community Secondary School Obeagu Awkunanaw, in Enugu South Council area of Enugu State have made a commitment to be Champions in the campaign to end violence against women and girls in their schools, homes and the community where they reside

They made the commitment at an event put together by a non- governmental organization, Women Information Network (WINET) in their school to mark the 2021 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women.

African Examiner reports that the colourful ceremony had as its theme “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now”.

In his comment, the school prefect, Chinedu Jewel Ezeorah said he learnt that the punishment for anyone who rapes a person is life imprisonment and will enlighten his fellow students and peer group.

One of the students, Chimaobi Ometa promised that he will report any form of violence against girls including beating, verbal or sexual abuse he notices in the school to teachers.

Facilitator of the event and a Legal officer in Enugu State Ministry of Justice, Barr. Ifeanyi Onaga, in his remark, said that Gender-Based violence is a harmful act directed at an individual based on their gender and it includes physical violence, verbal violence, psychological violence.

According to him, other GBV hate sexual violence, socio-economic violence, domestic violence or intimate partner/relationship violence and harassment or sexual harassment especially at the work place.

He however, explained that every action of man has consequences and for every act of violence, the Law prescribes punishments.

Onaga added highlighted provisions of Enugu State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2019 and the punishment for rape, which is life imprisonment.

He stated that the role of men and boys in ending violence against women and girls include creating safe spaces for girls and women to interact, form a closer connection with women and girls, understanding and breaking-free from harmful stereotypes that suggest that violence is normal noting that, “violence is not normal” and participating in campaigns to prevent violence against women and girls.

The legal officer, therefore, advised the students to report cases of violence against girls in their school to the authorities so that perpetrators would be punished.

Earlier in an opening remark, Program Manager of WINET, Mrs. Ijeoma Obinna-Onwuka who stood in for the Executive Director, Mrs Miram Menkiti, noted that 25th November is commemorated all over the world as International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls.

She pointed out that “this period is used every year as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

The programme officer, however urged the young boys who will mature into men to be Champions for ending violence against girls and women.

She further stated that the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women event commemorates the death of three sisters – Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa Mirabel who were killed by a tyrant Rafael Trujillo of Dominican Republic in 1930 because they opposed his brutal regime, mass murder and torture of the people.

“After their murder, there was an uprising against the tyrant, leading to his assassination and the United Nations set aside every 25th November to mark the International Day for the elimination of violence against women in honour of the Mirabel sisters.

She disclosed that the event was organized by (WINET) in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, under the Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria project, funded by Global Affairs Canada.