Man Who Was Arrested Over ‘N220k Debt’ Dies In Police Custody

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jimoh Abdulquadri, a resident of Ilorin, Kwara state capital, who was nabbed and incarcerated for has allegedly died in police custody.

According to media reports, Abdulquadri was arrested on Friday at his residence for allegedly owing a friend N220,000 and on Saturday, his family members were told that he had died in police detention.

In a video that has since gone viral showed the deceased’s house, family members could be seen crying and mourning his death.

In the video, Aishat Biola, the older sister of Abdulquadri, stated how the deceased brother was lured away from the house and taken away by some police officers.

“My younger brother is the one who was killed. We were all here making jokes when they came to pick him up,” she said.

“They sent people to deceive him away from here. Those who came to carry him away were on the road waiting.”

The police reacting in a statement on Sunday, through his police spokesperson in Kwara, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, stated that the deceased was “invited” over “an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence to the sum of N220,000”.

Ejire-Adeyemi stated that a “discreet investigation” has begun to find out the cause of the death.

“The Kwara State Police Command is aware of an unfortunate incident that led to the tragic loss of one Mr. Jimoh Abdulquadri, which occurred on 20th Dec, 2024,” the statement reads.

“The deceased was invited on an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretense to the sum of 220,000 thousand Naira.

“Discreet investigations into this incident have commenced to ascertain the cause.

“Further developments on the outcome will be communicated as it progresses, as no stone will be left unturned.”