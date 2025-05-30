Opposition Coalition Will Challenge Tinubu’s Excesses –Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated that he is building a strong and united opposition coalition.

Atiku made this known on his Facebook page, saying that the coalition will challenge the excesses of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and rescue the country.

According to the former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, the coalition will make sure that Nigerians freely choose their leaders.

He writes: “We are building a strong, united opposition coalition — one that will challenge the excesses of this administration, restore accountability, and return government to the people.

“We will protect the right of every Nigerian to freely choose their leaders, and we will continue to fight for economic justice, political freedom, and national progress.

“We are here to rescue Nigeria. And we will not stop until that goal is achieved.”

Atiku, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and others are in the fore front of the opposition coalition.

The African Examiner recalls that few weeks back, Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai and other key stakeholders of the opposition coalition had a meeting.

Speaking about the meeting, El-Rufai stated that the coalition will make sure that Tinubu loses his reelection bid in 2027 and returns back to Lagos.