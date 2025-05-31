Tinubu Calls For Quick Response As 100 Reportedly Killed In Mokwa Flood Disaster

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has on Saturday directed for the quick reaction of the National Emergency Response Centre after the devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which have taken over 100 lives and also displaced several families.

President Tinubu gave the order after he got the disturbing reports concerning he magnitude of the disaster.

According to available information, no fewer than 75 victims have been buried, and another 100 people have not yet been found.

In a statement issued via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @officialABAT, President Tinubu expressed his grief concerning the incident and assured that a quick and compassionate federal response to aid the affected communities will be carried out.

According to the president, “Upon receiving initial reports, I immediately directed the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre. I have also been briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the scale of the disaster and the urgent humanitarian needs.”

President Tinubu also confirmed that relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being sent to the area immediately.

Federal agencies, including NEMA, have been deployed in coordination with the Niger State Government to increase rescue efforts and provide life-saving aid.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been deployed to assist the state government’s efforts. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of,” he explained.

He also called on security agencies to support the emergency response teams, stressing the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that lives are saved and dignity restored in the wake of the disaster.

“I assure all those impacted that your government stands with you. We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response, one that prioritises lives, restores dignity and accelerates recovery,” President Tinubu stated.

He also condoled the bereaved families and the people of Niger State, saying that the entire nation shares in their pain and he assured them of his unwavering support to the victims.

He said: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time. In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience and shared humanity.”