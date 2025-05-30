Finland Starts Terrorism Trial Against Simon Ekpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Biafra political activist, Simon Ekpa, on Friday appeared before the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland as authorities began his terrorism trial.

It is worth recalling that in November 2024, Ekpa was arrested by the Finnish government on suspicion of terror-related activities, like incitement to violence and also financing terrorism.

Ekpa was also accused of making use of his social media to cause violence and unrest in the South-east region, as part of his secessionist campaign for Biafra.

According to the prosecutors who are calling for a six-year prison sentence for Ekpa, his activities may breed terrorism under Finnish law.

“We have a great deal of evidence regarding this individual’s online activity and communications,” said state prosecutor Sampsa Hakala.

In the course of the interrogations, Ekpa refuted the allegations that he ordered weapons for pro-Biafra groups and other allegations against him.