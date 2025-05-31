Tinubu, Nigeria’s Most Civil, Tolerant Leader –Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the House of Representatives, Oluwole Oke, has heaped praises on President Bola Tinubu on his second year in office.

Oke, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, described Tinubu as “the most civil and tolerant President Nigeria has ever had.”

According to him, the Tinubu administration has a huge respect for fundamental human rights.

He noted that, irrespective of criticisms from opposition parties, within the All-Progressives Congress, and even from the President’s own South West, where the president comes from, nobody has been harassed or persecuted, and this is a clear departure from previous administrations.

Oke also saluted President Tinubu for his economic courage in removing the petroleum subsidy, saying that it was a decisive move that shattered the stronghold of some persons and made sure that public revenues get to the federation account and are evenly shared in accordance with the Constitution.

He also appreciated the commitment of the administration to youth empowerment, citing “The establishment of the Students Loan Fund and the unprecedented number of young Nigerians appointed into ministerial and MDA leadership roles. No other Nigerian President has matched this feat”.

On the international stage, the lawmaker stated that Tinubu has had successful diplomatic engagements, as he has secured a $2.5 billion agricultural investment from Brazil and also brought back the country’s credibility abroad, as shown by the removal from the IMF debtor list.

“Security is a shared responsibility,” Oke said as he tasked citizens to support ongoing efforts to make the county safe.

“On all fronts, economy, rights, education, diplomacy, security, and governance, Mr. President has delivered and continues to lead with courage and compassion. He is truly the father of a new Nigeria,” Oke added.