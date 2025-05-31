Wike Pledges More Reforms In Transportation Sector

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has reiterated his administration commitment to bring more reforms to the transportation sector in the FCT.

Wike was speaking while inspecting some ongoing projects in Kugbo, Mabushi and Giri district alongside the former governors of Benue, Samuel Ortom and Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

According to him, his administration is already working out modalities to integrate the roadside taxi’s in order to have a harmonized transportation system.

He asserted that the ongoing bus terminal projects were designed to address some of these challenges and so if utilized, residents should not have issues of security of fear while boarding public transportation.