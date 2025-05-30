INEC Fixes Dates For Ekiti, Osun Gov Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states for Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, August 8, 2026, respectively.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known on Friday, during the swearing-in of six newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners, recently confirmed by the National Assembly.

“For Ekiti State, the election will be held on Saturday, 20th June 2026. However, party primaries will start on 20th October 2025 and end on 10th November 2025 to enable political parties to upload their nomination forms to the dedicated portal, which automatically shuts down by 6.00 pm on 22nd December 2025, i.e., not later than 180 days before the election. The final list of candidates will be published on 18th January 2026, while campaign in public by political parties will commence on 21st January 2026 and end 24 hours before election day,” Yakubu said.

“In the case of Osun State, the election will be held on Saturday, 8th August 2026. Party primaries will start on 24th November 2025 and end on 15th December 2025. The portal for the upload of nomination forms by political parties closes at 6.00 pm on 9th February 2026, i.e,. not later than 180 days before the election. The final list of candidates will be published on 9th March 2026, while the campaign in public by political parties will commence on 11th March 2026 and end 24 hours before election day.

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ekiti and Osun State governorship elections have been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for the guidance of political parties and public information.

“The Commission is aware of the concern expressed by many Nigerians about the pending bye-elections and the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide. The number of bye-elections has now risen to 17. We are aware of the urgency to commence the CVR, particularly in view of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State. We want to assure Nigerians that we are finalising our preparations for both activities, the details of which will soon be made public.”

Yakubu also said the commission is finalising arrangements for bye-elections to fill vacant seats in the National and State Houses of Assembly.