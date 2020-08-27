W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Manchester United’s Midfielder Paul Pogba Tests Positive Of COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United’s midfielder, Paul Pogba, has been sidelined for France’s Nations League games in September following a positive coronavirus test.

This was announced by Didier Deschamps, France coach, after he announced the players for the games.

Pogba will be replaced by Rennes midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga.

Deschamps said: “I had to make a last-minute change to this list, because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list but unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”

