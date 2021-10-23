Military, Police, Hunters March Through Maiduguri In Show Of Solidarity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The military on Saturday conducted a combined route march in Maiduguri for security agencies to keep fit and synergise for effectiveness.

African Examiner reports that the march through Maiduguri involved the Army, Air Force, Police, paramilitary organisations, the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters.

Addressing troops after the exercise, General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, said the route march was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

“The vision of the COAS is what engineered this combined road march.

“When you train together, whenever you find yourself in the field, it’s not difficult for you to see yourselves as colleagues, contemporaries and friends.

“The purpose of this exercise is also to engender confidence among ourselves and to assure our host community that we have the capacity and capability at all times to give them needed security cover,’’ Eyitayo said.

He applauded the COAS and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, for their commitment to ensure synergy among security agencies, a development he said had continued to enhance professionalism and successes in assigned tasks.

Brig.-Gen. Eyitayo also urged the public to continue to support the military and other security agencies with prayers and relevant information to enable them to deliver more effectively in providing the needed peace and security of lives and property.

NAN
























