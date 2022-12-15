2023: Tinubu Makes Brief Appearance At Niger Rally, Fails To Give Speech

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Wednesday had his campaign rally in Niger State.

African examiner reports that the event happened at the Trade Fair Complex in Minna, the state capital and drew a crowd that gathered to catch a glimpse of the former Lagos governor.

However, unlike previous campaigns of recent, Tinubu made a brief appearance in the North-Central state and failed to deliver a speech.

On mounting the podium, the APC candidate shouted, ‘Niger Sai Bagode,’ with a brief response from the ecstatic crowd. The APC candidate thereafter returned to his seat, a situation that made the Master of Ceremony announce the end of the campaign in Niger State. The whole scenario played out within seven minutes.

The rally was attended by Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan and several governors of the party including Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau) who is also the Director-General of the campaign.