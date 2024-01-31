Minister Dele Alake Worried About Kidnapped School Children In Ekiti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has condemned the kidnapping of some school children and the killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti.

The minister condemned the act in a statement he signed on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recall that about six pupils, three teachers and the school bus driver of a private school in Emure-Ekiti were abducted while returning to Eporo-Ekiti on Monday.

Alake also condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti, who were reportedly killed while returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti by suspected kidnappers.

They were said to be in a vehicle being driven by one of their colleagues, the Alara of Ikole Ekiti when they were attacked by gunmen along a community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti on Monday.

“I received with deep sadness, the report of Monday’s killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti, the Onimojo of Imojo- Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

“These two traditional rulers, according to media reports, were gruesomely murdered by their assailants while returning from a security meeting.

“The tragic incident, again, speaks to the challenges of insecurity in our country, which the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is working very hard to surmount,” he said.

Alake urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensure they faced the full wrath of the law.

“I call on the Police high command and the Department of State Security Service to rescue the primary school pupils from Emure-Ekiti.”

He commiserates with the governor of Ekiti, Abiodun Oyebanji, the government and people of Ekiti, especially the families and subjects of the traditional rulers.

NAN recalls that the governor had described the incident as callous and unacceptable in a statement, and said that security agencies in the state were already on the trail of the abductors to ensure their safe return.

He said that security is being beefed up across the state to take criminals from their hideouts.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



