Minister Of Defence, Badaru Abubakar Resigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s defence minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

This was announced on Monday night in a press release issued by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr.Bayo Onanuga.

In a letter dated December 1, sent to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar said he was quitting on health grounds.

Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation.

The President would likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.

Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa state from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed as a minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His resignation comes amid Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.