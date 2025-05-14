Mischievous Questions: Oshiomhole Challenges Reuben Abati To Physical Combat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo north, has challenged former presidential spokesman and the co-host of Arise Television’s breakfast, Reuben Abati to a former combat.

Oshiomhole was commenting on a response to what he termed “mischievous” questioning by Abati in a recent television programme.

Speaking on Tuesday on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Oshiomhole expressed surprise at Abati’s line of questioning directed at Ifeanyi Okowa, immediate past governor of Delta state, in a recent TV programme.

“I was particularly shocked that a senior editor could ask the immediate past governor of Delta state, Okowa, mischievously, I must say, with all due respect, ‘did you get permission from Oshiomhole that your sins will now be forgiven before you decided to decamp to APC?’” Oshiomhole said.

The former Edo state governor of Edo slammed Abati for what he perceived as an attempt to connect him to the political decisions of others.

“How can you ask that? What is my status? I am in the legislature. Is the legislature responsible for the prosecution of anyone wrong in any way?” Oshiomhole questioned.

Oshiomhole also reminisced the antecedents of Abati aqs he mentioned his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he served as a spokesperson for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The man who made that statement was at a time invited by the EFCC after he was Jonathan’s spokesman, shamelessly. Thereafter, EFCC arrested him. Was I the one who granted him bail to leave PDP to go where he is?” he added.

The senator also took a swipe at Abati’s comments on Labour Day, where he stated that the former presidential spokesman did not acknowledge his contributions to labour movements.

“Even on Labour Day, he was saying some labour leaders who had been involved in picketing and fought for workers; he could not even credit me with the fact that I led the protest. This is a guy who wrote ‘Oshiomhole the people’s president’ when I was president of the NLC,” Oshiomhole said.

He stated that if Abati wished to continue bashing him, they should continue to do so in person.

“Rather than crediting me with that, he said when they leave NLC, they now go and become governors.” Oshiomhole said

“If you are angry because you wanted to be a deputy governor and you lost an election in Ogun state, is that the reason you are paranoid, using every opportunity to abuse me? If you want to abuse me, don’t hide behind the TV; let’s meet in the street and fight it out.”