Misinformation Biggest Threat to 2027 Elections — INEC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has warned that misinformation spread through the media could be the biggest threat to Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

He spoke on Wednesday at the 81st general assembly of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja.

Amupitan said elections are now strongly influenced by information shared through the media, making broadcasters very important to the country’s democracy.

He warned that false information, hate speech, and unequal access to media platforms could affect the outcome of elections.

According to him, the biggest danger in 2027 may not be violence, but the spread of lies through smartphones and broadcast stations.

He also spoke about the Electoral Act 2026, which includes rules to ensure fairness in media coverage. He said media organisations must give equal airtime to all political parties.

Amupitan added that any media house that fails to comply with this rule may be fined up to N5 million, while responsible officers may face jail terms.

He also mentioned a 24-hour ban on political messages before election day to prevent last-minute influence on voters.

The INEC chairman said the law also prohibits hate speech and any message that could cause division along religious, ethnic, or tribal lines.

Despite these measures, he said challenges still exist, including weak enforcement of rules and the influence of money in media coverage.

He noted that politicians with more money often dominate media space, making it difficult to achieve fairness.

Amupitan called for stronger cooperation between INEC, the media, security agencies, and the judiciary to ensure credible elections.

He also urged media organisations to verify information before publishing and to focus on professionalism.

“Elections are no longer decided only at polling units, but also in the information space,” he said.