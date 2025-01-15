Ignore False Claims On Call-Up Numbers, NYSC Tells Prospective Corps Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Youth Service Corps has debunked social media reports suggesting that Prospective Corps Members who have not received their Call-Up Numbers should visit State Secretariats to obtain them.

NYSC Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, in a statement on Tuesday asked the general public to ignore such claims, saying that they did not emanate from the Scheme.

She said all communication between the Prospective Corps Members and the Scheme are done through their individual dashboards and via its officially approved social media platforms.

“The attention of the Management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to misleading information being circulated by some mischief-makers, claiming that Prospective Corps Members yet to be issued Call-Up Numbers should proceed to the State Secretariats of the Scheme for this purpose,” the statement read.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all Prospective Corps Members who are yet to receive their Call-Up Numbers are enjoined to exercise patience, keep checking their dashboards, and also visit the NYSC Social Media Platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads) for updates.”