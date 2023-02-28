Mixed Reactions As Burna Boy Speaks On Not Being Vocal About 2023 Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has been in the spotlight on social media after the singer gave reasons for his silence regarding the elections.

The African Examiner writes that in an instagram post on Monday, the singer stated that he doesn’t have any candidate he believes in.

According to him, he has never supported any candidate since he doesn’t want to influence people’s choices and disappoint them.

“I dunno why it’s such a big deal to some Nigerians that I’ve not been vocal about the elections. Personally, I don’t have a candidate that I believe in,” he wrote.

“I’ve never supported any political party or candidate in my life because I don’t want to make you vote and then blame me when the person f*cks up as usual. That being said, I hope all votes count and the best man wins.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to scold and praise the singer for his decision.

Popular media personality, Shahde Ladipo, writes: “You’re a clown and an opportunist who only uses Nigerian/African issues to promote your music.”

@kabirum68734009 writes: “Must everybody be like falz and Mr macaroni??? Why is it soo hard to respect people’s personal interest.”

@Aanuolu85173823 writes: “But he fit use the situation of the country gain Grammy award and world wide applause? E ma rora jedi awon celeb yi.”

@bigmomafrican writes: “It’s just disgusting. He had a platform and couldn’t even say we should vote for the right person, political apathy is very disgusting ,he has made money from the struggling Nigerians.the least he could do is give back ,but all he has is pride he and his cohorts should ride on.”

@cautionemma97 writes: “It’s he’s fans that are calling him out bruhh.. it’s not like it’s the whole Nigerians. They’re expecting him to say something and that is quite understandable… I’ve longed to see other artists too but you can’t drag everybody into politics,”

@bill_breman writes: “Then why sing abt Africa’s corruption, bad governance etc if you aren’t ready to make a change?”

@bayjee_ writes: “No one said he should endorse or support any candidate what we are concerned about is the fact that the self-titled “African Giant “suddenly went mute on one of the most important elections in Nigeria’s history. A little commentary from him would have broken the silence.”

@vininteriorguru writes: “If someone like burna with his teaches in his music won’t vote or come up with a solution for the country then he should stop milking the country suffering into his music for fame and money.. People are calling on burna than wiz for a reason don’t forget why.”

@xxyettymamaxx writes: “In a country where a pastor can stand on the pulpit as sway votes. What do you expect? You don’t have to endorse a candidate but your huge platform can be used to educate those who have lost hope in their country and won’t vote.”

@GKDON99 writes: “There are ways you support the movement without endorsing any politician. That what activism is all about, stand for the truth, speak up, that what the likes of Rufai Oseni has been doing. Is that too much to as of a celebrity of burnaboy standard.”

@its_emyce writes: “He doesn’t need to tell us his candidate, seeing him voting would be enough for someone who is always singing about bad governance…Na hypocrisy jare.”

@GodsgiftChisom writes: “Burns boy is a rude bràt. I don’t care if he makes good music. He doesn’t worth any accolades, not now, not tomorrow. I follow back immediately, follow me guys.”

@UGBORIRI writes: “Why una dey Always drag Burna na because him nor be Yoruba what about wizkid I never see una drag am once about election matter you all should stop this nonsense abeg.”

@_Copah_Jay writes: “Falz didn’t even have to tell anyone who to vote for but falz had been telling everyone to come out to vote. Falz was on the street during endsars, falz was on the street during the election. Where was Burna? Mommy’s boy!.”