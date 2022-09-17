Mixed Reactions As CNN Interviews Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on Friday ignited social media with their reactions after Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi was interviewed by popular American Cable Network, CNN news.

African Examiner recalls that the interview which was higher scheduled to hold on the first week of September was later postponed to yesterday. Before yesterday’s interview was conducted, there were speculations in some quarters particularly from opposition parties that the interview will never hold.

However, on Friday CNN news anchor, Zain Asher, interviewed Peter Obi and many netizens took to their Twitter accounts to give verdicts concerning how Peter Obi fared. African Examiner captures some of their tweets below:

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “Peter Obi! Live on CNN with Zain Asher. This is how a President of a country looks like! Obidients Pass this video on!”

@chibuok writes: “Zain Ejiofor is OBIdient, all her family members too Zain Ejiofor Asher is a British news anchor at CNN International, based in New York. She currently anchors the network’s primetime, global news show One World with Zain Asher.”

@adamugarba writes: “Zain to Obi: What plans do you have for the economy? Obi to Zain: I will ensure farmers get back to the farm She asked about Macro Economics & he jumped to Microeconomics. All he thinks is WhatsApp messages, street vendor opinions, & buying & selling in shops. How Presidential!”

@nurusquare_47 writes: “I just watched the 7 minutes video of Peter Obi’s interview with Zain Asher. I can say categorically that the Man is basic and not fit for the number one position in the country.”

@nurusquare_47 writes: “He is a wannabe, we can’t afford to elect someone that will learn on the job. He doesn’t even know that we have two private refineries coming on board (BUA and Dangote refinery) and the newly constructed Port Harcourt refinery.”

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “Seeing Peter Obi granting a live interview on CNN with Zain Asher I just hate Agbado all over again. Tinubu will never be the president of the country.”

@Prettygalie writes: “Peter Obi has gone for several interviews locally and internationally, sharing ideas of how he intends to fix Nigeria. When will Tinubu talk to Nigerians?”

@Nkemchor_ writes: “Omooo …this short Zain Asher interview Emilokan chop sub from PO. There is nothing like “my turn” this time. It’s the turn of Nigerians !”

@_SirWilliam_ writes: “Zain Asher: how will u transform Nigeria to a productive economy? Peter Obi: Remove subsidy , use resources to support critical areas of production from infrastructure to education, in the shortest period. Morons: Peter Obi did not say anything.”

William writes: “Don’t know why people are complaining about Peter Obi’s interview with Zain Asher. He went straight to the point with the questions he was asked. What else do you people want him to say?”

@Otuekong_Favour writes: “Now that Peter Obi, Nigeria’s most popular candidate, has been interviewed live on CNN by Zain Asher in US. I challenged Atiku and Tinubu to also step their ugly feet in US for live appearance on CNN. Mikano boys and Agbado crooners over to you.”

@IAB43748128 writes: “Zain Asher, I thot u will keep the Igbo in you out of the engagement, how come you didn’t ask @PeterObi about cannibalism by his tribe in the SE where you come from? Did you say Nig was in life support, that’s not true, it’s SE that is in life support and not Nig, go and verify!”

@DrFellele writes: “Zain Asher on CNN called Peter Obi “An unconventional candidate, a wealthy business man with a penny pinching reputation” “THE MOST POPULAR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN NIGERIA” While these fools kept saying its just social media.”