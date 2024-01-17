Mixed Reactions Trail Leak Letter Accusing Gbajabiamila Of Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Tuesday, Femi Gbajabimila, the Chief of Staff of President Bola Tinubu, was accused of fraudulent act as a letter emerged on social media which showed that Gbajabimila collaborated with the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, to make use of 300 billion naira from the COVID -19 Palliative Fund for the verification of the National Social Register.



The letter which was signed by Gbajabiamila was addressed to the Betta Edu and the letter reads: Please be informed that Mr. President has approved the expenditure of N300,000,000.00 (Three billion naira) only from the COVID-19 Palliative fund for the verification of the National Social Register. Please accept the assurance of my highest regards”.



This development has sparked reactions as Nigerians on social media have taken to their individual accounts to either berate the president’s chief of staff or to dismiss the letter as another smear campaign by the opposition parties.



The African Examiner recalls that Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation was suspended by President Tinubu after it was alleged that money meant for poor Nigerians was deposited in a personal account.



However, this is how some Nigerians reacted to this controversy.



@theladyjane_ writes: “If people like Gbaja close to the president can perpetrate this corrupt act and get away with it because they are so powerful, more people will lose faith in this government. #GbajaFraud We need to do better.”

@ThaRealBello writes: “A whole N3 Billion naira! Ha! Our Chief of Staff don do this one while many Nigerians sleep with hunger. It’s not funny anymore.”

@JonahAzi writes: “We don’t even want the Nigeria government to give us Job and good living..let’s them just protect our lives/properties and end insecurities,so we can go the Bush,cut grass and eat.”

@Gallo2time writes: “This people no get better printer for office.”

@hotice_official writes: “This country dun spoil.”@itunuasha writes: “The moments BAT surrounded himself with most of the boys that worked with him btw 99/03 or lagos boys i knew it was time to reap naija codedly just like they did and currently do to lagos.they claim he built lagos but rather loot lagos and now looting the country.”

@NejeebBello writes: “Gbajabiamila the Thief Of Staff commingled another N3 billion again?! Is his office even allowed to approve such funds?”

@vicktor50 writes: “Femi Babanjamila bought a G wagon for his wife and said he has been saving the money for years cause we be mumu weh he fit lie give it’s clear now where the money came from.’

@AkufaiJonah writes: “3 billion naira to verify social register, yet they tell the common man to endure hardship while they loot the entire country to stupor.”

@amietorii writes: “From the look of this letter. Gbaja is also guilty, and since Betta Edu was suspended, Gbaja should face the law too.”

@mosunnn_ writes: “Gbaja is obviously known for fraud, no one should exonerate him and he must be brought to book. This is totally a daylight robbery.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



