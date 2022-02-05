2023: I’ll Give Tinubu, Others A Run For Their Money – Orji Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A presidential aspirant, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has boasted that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and other aspirants cannot outspend him in the upcoming presidential primaries of the ruling party.

Kalu made this known while answering questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today saying that Tinubu isn’t a hindrance to him becoming the next Nigerian leader.

When asked if he sees Tinubu as a threat to his ambition, Kalu said, “No! and I am not a threat to his ambition.

“By the time we meet at Eagles Square, this issue will be settled.”

Kalu also stated that he has support from all regions in the country.

He said, “I was governor with him (Tinubu), there is nothing difficult in challenging anybody.

“There is no difficulty. I am the only political businessman that is first recognized as a billionaire, and I am not sure that there is anything those people can do, in terms of money, that I cannot do.”