Morocco Hails End Of 35-Year UN Mission In Western Sahara

– (AFICAN EXAMINER)Morocco has welcomed the United Nations Security Council nonrenewal of its peacekeeping mission’s mandate in Western Sahara, describing it as a significant step towards ending the dispute.

The Moroccan Royal Office, in a statement issued on Friday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, said the development closed a 35-year chapter.

The statement followed the Security Council’s failure, on Friday, to adopt either of two competing draft resolutions seeking to renew the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

NAN reports that Russia vetoed a United States-sponsored draft resolution proposing a one-year extension of the mission’s mandate and making Morocco’s autonomy proposal the basis for negotiations.

The Council subsequently rejected a Russian-sponsored alternative seeking a straightforward one-year extension of the existing mandate.

The Russian proposal received three votes in favour, one against and 11 abstentions, falling short of the nine affirmative votes required for adoption.

Consequently, MINURSO’s mandate is due to expire on Oct. 31, 2026, unless the Security Council agrees on a last-minute extension.

Reacting to the development, Morocco’s Royal Office described the outcome as a major diplomatic step towards the definitive closure of the Moroccan Sahara issue at the United Nations.

“A 35-year chapter has now come to a close,” the statement said.

It described MINURSO as a mission established within an “anachronistic and outdated context”, arguing that its presence had served to internationalise the dispute over Morocco’s control of the territory.

The statement said the failure to renew the mandate should lead to the withdrawal of MINURSO personnel, vehicles, equipment and other mission symbols from Morocco’s southern provinces.

It further argued that the development should end the Security Council’s consideration of the issue, including periodic meetings and reports by the UN Secretary-General.

It also said briefings by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy would no longer be necessary.

“The UN political process, which has unfortunately been marked by the procrastination of other parties and their stubbornness in creating deadlocks and perpetuating the status quo, is thus suspended,” the statement said.

Morocco also indicated that similar steps would be pursued shortly within other United Nations bodies.

In spite of welcoming the development, the Kingdom of Morocco reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the ceasefire.

It stressed that its actions would remain guided by respect for its territorial integrity, national security and the tranquillity of its citizens.

NAN recalls that MINURSO was established in 1991 following an UN-brokered ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario Front.

The mission was mandated to monitor the ceasefire and facilitate preparations for a referendum on the territory’s future.

The proposed referendum has, however, never taken place because of disagreements between the parties over voter eligibility and other aspects of the electoral process.

Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, has remained at the centre of a protracted territorial dispute since Morocco took control of most of the territory in 1975.

While Morocco maintains that the territory is part of its sovereign territory and advocates autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty, the Polisario Front seeks an independent Sahrawi stat.