Toluwanisings’ Family, Widow Still at Odds Over Burial Place

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)_Gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, known as Toluwanisings, died on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping at his Ibadan residence, and his family confirmed the death on Instagram.

His personal assistant alleged he was denied medical attention at about seven or eight Ibadan hospitals after he collapsed.

UCH Ibadan said it had no record of his being brought there. The claims have not been independently verified.

Since his death, his paternal family and his widow, Elizabeth Akanbi, have disagreed over where he should be buried.

His father wants him buried at the family house or in Ikirun, Osun State.

Accounts attributed to relatives say the widow prefers a cemetery or church burial.

The family has demanded a full investigation into his death and said no burial should take place until it ends.

A family representative also threatened to exhume his remains if he is buried in a cemetery.

Nigerians have taken sides. Actor Yomi Fabiyi urged the widow to respect the family’s wishes.

Solomon Buchi condemned the backlash against her. No agreement has been reported as at the time of filing this report.