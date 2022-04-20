Rwandair Plane Veers Off Runway At Ugandan Airport, Passengers Safe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Uganda’s air transport regulator on Wednesday reported that a RwandAir plane veered off the runway at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport but all passengers were safe.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) said in a statement that the aircraft, numbered 464, skidded off the runway on landing due to bad weather.

“All the passengers disembarked safely and the situation is under control. All efforts are underway to remove the aircraft from the runway strip so that the main runway can return to full use,” the regulator said.

UCAA said an alternate runway 12/30 was operational for small and light aircraft.

NAN