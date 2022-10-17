My Administration ‘ve Met Yearnings, Aspirations Of Nigerians – President Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his administration has carried out high-impact projects across the country, which has met the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

President Buhari disclosed this while addressing the Ministerial Performance Review Retreat of his administration, organised to evaluate the level of progress made in the implementation of the Nine Priority Agenda of his Administration.

He highlighted remarkable progress made in the areas of agriculture, economy, infrastructure, security, health, anti-corruption, among others.

He told participants and guests at the retreat, including the Keynote Speaker and immediate past President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that over 3,800km of roads had been constructed across the country.

Buhari revealed that new aircraft were acquired for the Nigerian Air Force to boost the fight against insurgency.

On infrastructure, the President said: “in recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this Administration to leave a lasting legacy, we have implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meets the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

”Some of the notable achievements include the completion of 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line and railway ancillary facilities; the completion of over 156.5km Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway modernization project with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa.

”On road projects, this Administration has constructed 408Km of roads; 2,499Km of SUKUK roads, and maintenance of 15,961Km of roads across the Country.

”Key among these projects are the construction of 1.9km 2nd Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States with 10.30km approach road; rehabilitation, construction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan dual carriageway; the ongoing rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Road, among others.”

NAN