Naira Firms Against Dollar At Investors And Exporters Window

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, after a two-day decrease, exchanging at N426.20.

The figure represented an increase of 0.88 per cent compared with the N430 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N428.10 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N426.20.

The Naira sold for as low as N413.90 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 129.13 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters’ window on Thursday.

NAN