Naira Scarcity: PDP Appointed Emefiele, We’ll Soon Name His Collaborators – El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has stated that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele is not a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

El-Rufai stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, appointed Emefiele as CBN governor during an interview with BBC Hausa as he reacted to the present naira crisis in Nigeria.

According to him, the identity of those working with Emefiele would be disclosed at the right time.

El-Rufai said: “You see Godwin Emefiele, the PDP brought him and the rest of those who are being harassed, we know when the time comes, we will reveal their names because they are not members of the party, they are blue-collar people.

“If we had voted for them, we would have revealed their names.

“They are people who want to bring down the party that gave them the opportunity and they got more money than shopping for their games.”