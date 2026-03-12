Namibia Restricts Livestock Imports From Botswana After Disease Outbreak

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform in Namibia has announced immediate restrictions on the importation and in-transit movement of cloven-hoofed animals and related products from neighboring Botswana.

The restriction was announced following confirmed outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

In a veterinary public notification issued by the Directorate of Veterinary Services on Wednesday, authorities said the measure is aimed at preventing the introduction of the highly contagious livestock disease into Namibia.

The restriction affects the movement of cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep and goats, as well as their products, including those intended for personal or household consumption, originating from several affected zones in Botswana, it said.

According to the ministry, the decision follows reports of foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks in Botswana that were communicated through the World Organisation for Animal Health’s information system and an updated report issued by Botswana’s veterinary authorities on March 4.

However, the movement of cloven-hoofed animals and related products from certain designated zones in Botswana will still be permitted, provided importers obtain a veterinary import permit from Namibian authorities, the ministry added.

The FMD is a viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals and can spread rapidly among livestock, posing serious risks to the agricultural sector and cross-border trade. (Xinhua/NAN)