Some Government Officials Should Be In Prison —Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that some of the people presently in government should be incarcerated for their past actions and criminal misconduct.

Obasanjo disclosed this when he spoke virtually at the memorial lecture of Denis Joseph Slattery in Lagos on Friday.

The former Nigerian leader stated that government officials with “questionable” integrity will not make good decisions that will be of interests to Nigerians.

He said: “If you look clinically at the people in government today at both executive and legislative levels, some of them should be permanently behind bars for their past misdemeanour and criminal misconduct. You cannot expect thieves to give good judgement in favour of the owner of the property.”