El-Rufai’s Son Regrets Criticising Former President Goodluck Jonathan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, has publicly apologised to former President Goodluck Jonathan for criticising his administration in the past, stressing that his past views were because of his youthful inexperience.

El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, made his apology when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

According to him, he had come to understand Jonathan’s leadership after he observed his father’s recent efforts to consult with the former president.

“And he said he was going to see President Jonathan, and I paused because when I was naive or when I thought ego or gratification mattered, I used to be very active in criticising President Jonathan,” El-Rufai said.

“I even forgot in my naivety, as many young people do, that we had governance then. And I found my father saying that he is going to consult President Jonathan. I said, ‘please when you see him, tell him I am very sorry, I am wiser now’,” he added.

He applauded Jonathan for accepting defeat in the 2015 presidential election, saying that it is a rare act of statesmanship in African politics.

“The system is a problem. Now, why did I mention President Jonathan? It takes a lot, particularly in Africa, to lose an election and leave—he did that,” El-Rufai said.