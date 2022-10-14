Namibia To Promote Accountability, Transparency Through E-Procurement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Namibia Ministry of Finance says Namibia has operationalised an electronic government procurement (E-GP) portal to improve transparency and accountability in the procurement process.

The ministry, in a statement on Thursday, said bid advertisements, documents, opening reports, evaluation executive summaries, and notice of awards would all now be available online.

The ministry added that all public entities were required to use the portal by the E-GP guidelines.

According to the ministry, the portal must be used by public entities for: open national bidding; open international bidding process; request for sealed quotations, and request for proposals including expression of interest.

“E-procurement simply means the application of information, communication, and technology in the procurement process.

“Therefore, the Procurement Policy Unit in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister developed, piloted, and launched the E-GP Website and portal during the financial year 2021/22,

“It is stage one of the long-term strategy and is being implemented fully across the public sector,” the ministry added.

The ministry further said the portal would be a central point where both national and internal bidders could access all procurement opportunities and related documents.

NAN