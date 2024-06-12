W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NASS To Get New Minimum Wage Bill Soon, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has assured the Organised Labour that an executive bill on the new national minimum wage for workers will soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

Tinubu made this known on Wednesday in his second Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024.

“In this spirit, we have negotiated in good faith and with open arms with Organised Labour on a new national minimum wage. We shall soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less,” the President said.

