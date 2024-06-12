NASS To Get New Minimum Wage Bill Soon, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has assured the Organised Labour that an executive bill on the new national minimum wage for workers will soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

Tinubu made this known on Wednesday in his second Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024.

“In this spirit, we have negotiated in good faith and with open arms with Organised Labour on a new national minimum wage. We shall soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less,” the President said.