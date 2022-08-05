Navy Rescues Drowning Ghanaians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PROSPERITY have rescued two Ghanaian fishermen who reside in Takwa Bay, Lagos State after a boat mishap when they sailed out to fish on July 31.

The Nigerian Navy’s Director of Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaugn said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Ayo-Vaugn said that the fishermen were rescued on Aug. 2 while on patrol about 10 nautical miles (nm) North East of Dangote Quay.

“The patrol team sighted a man floating at sea on a yellow 20 litres gallon.

“Accordingly, the ship altered course towards the position of the man and successfully recovered him,” the director said.

Ayo-Vaugn said that the ship then proceeded to the position of the second man and safely saved him as well after the rescued man revealed that a second person was involved.

“The two rescued fishermen are receiving medical attention onboard NNS PROSPERITY. They went fishing on Sunday but encountered a boat mishap at about 10.00 p.m. same day.

“Sadly, two of them were said to have drowned before the remaining were rescued by NNS PROSPERITY,” he said.

The director reiterated the Nigerian Navy’s commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of all seafarers in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

NAN