NCRIB President Endorses Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life Assurance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At the just concluded meeting of the Nigerian Council of Registered Brokers (NCRIB), which was held on Tuesday, July 6, President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Dr. Mrs. Bola Onigbogi endorsed Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA) describing both companies as progressive with their array of product offerings and promise of excellent service.

She said this while welcoming the hosts of the event, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, Ag. CEO, Heirs Insurance Limited and Niyi Onifade, CEO, Heirs Life Assurance as well as the over 300 insurance brokers present at the NCRIB secretariat in Lagos.

In her words: “I have no iota of doubt in my mind that Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life are companies to watch out for in the market. A critical examination of your workforce and your enthusiasm to host this members’ evening at a time like this is a pointer to a greater business exploit you are poised to accomplish”.

She further described the companies as broker friendly, endorsing the companies as partners for brokers to collaborate with. “I guarantee you for your endorsement by my professional colleagues”, she added.

Nwakuche, during her address, acknowledged NCRIB as an important stakeholder in the business of insurance, liaising between customers and insurance firms. She emphasised the mission of Heirs Insurance while introducing the company to the brokers present:

“We are on a mission to democratise insurance and make it accessible to any and everyone. To achieve this, we paid careful attention to the needs of every customer across all the social circles, while building our products. We are pleased to say that we have simple and affordable insurance plans for everyone and we are confident that with the support from NCRIB, we will deliver on our promise of excellent service delivery to the public, she said.

Onifade introduced some of the affordable products specialist life insurance company, Heirs Life, is bringing to the market, including its savings and investment products, term life and group life plans for employees. He noted that collaboration with NCRIB will advance both companies’ ambition of providing customers with insurance service that is simple, quick, accessible, and reliable.

He stated: “Our mandate is to provide excellent service to customers which is priority for us, and we understand that to achieve it, we need to collaborate with bodies that believe in similar vision of always putting the customers first. The NCRIB represents this and with them as partners, we can jointly move the business of insurance forward”.

The event was well attended by brokers from across the country.

ABOUT HEIRS INSURANCE AND HEIRS LIFE

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), the general insurer, with the mandate to protect people’s properties, and specialist life insurance company, Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA), with a vision to provide financial security and life insurance plans for people, leverage digital to provide simple, quick, reliable, and accessible insurance to individuals and businesses. ​

With a paid-up share capital of N10billion and N8billion respectively, HIL and HLA commenced full operations with a workforce of astute and experienced professionals, and a robust financial capacity to underwrite all classes of general and life insurance businesses. The companies are backed by top-notch Reinsurers to provide second-layer security for clients’ insurance portfolios.​ Both companies are subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with presence across twenty-three countries worldwide.























