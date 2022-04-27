NDLEA Seizes 1.1 Tonnes Of Tramadol, 396 Kg Of Codeine Syrup In Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – NDLEA seized 1.2 tonnes of tramadol tablets , 396kg of codeine syrup in Kaduna on Monday and Tuesday respectively

Its spokesman in the Kaduna Command, Superintendent of Narcotics, Mr Maijama’a Abdullahi stated in a news conference on Wednesday that the tramadol tablets were seized in Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

There were about 2.3 million tablets in the haul made on Monday, he said.

Abdullahi said operatives of the NDLEA also arrested one suspect in relation to a tramadol haul at a poultry farm and the farm was consequently sealed.

Also on Tuesday, operatives on motorised patrol stopped and searched a Toyota bus with registration number RBC 752 XE where they found 15 sacks of codeine syrup.

The sacks of codeine were concealed under cartons of beer and malt drinks, he said.

The driver told the operatives that the consignment of drugs was loaded at Onitsha Market in Anambra for delivery in Kaduna.

“The 2,919 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 396 kg, have street value of N10.5 million,’’ Abdullahi said.

He added that investigation was on-going to establish the would-be recipient of the codeine in Kaduna.

Abdullahi also told newsmen that 73 suspects, including a female were arrested so far in the state in April while in possession of illicit drugs.

NAN