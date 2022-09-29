New Book Offers Tips On How Children Can Overcome Mathematics Phobia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Africa American former teacher, Valerie D. Johnson has launched her new book which is aimed at helping children to overcome anxiety and phobia for mathematics.

The book entitled, “1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm”, was written essentially to ignite a love of math in all children.

According to her, Math anxiety is real, but all children can learn and love math. “And I desire to ignite a love of math in all children, one book at a time”, she said.

Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked #1 in two of Amazon Kindle children’s categories: Baby & Toddler Counting Books and Children’s Nonfiction Animal Books. Additionally, the book has won The Literary Titan Gold Book Award.

Over Johnson’s 30-plus years of teaching, she has come to learn, firsthand, that many kids are “visual, hands-on learners and learn best when they can connect the elements of math to the real world” which is why she was inspired to write the book

“This book was written to help teachers, librarians, grandparents, and parents ignite a love of math in all children; and to make math a ‘family thing’ at the beginning of a new school year or any other time of the year”, he stated.

She empowers parents to support the learning of math at home with meaningful and engaging tips, tools, and strategies, in the back of the book, that helps parents know how to use this book for the benefit of their young readers. The author shares with each reader – young and old alike – the loving bond between a grandfather and granddaughter on the family farm while presenting the learning of counting, i.e. – math.

“This book is based on summers on my grandfather’s farm. It was a place where we were encouraged to learn about life, animals, family, and counting”, she further explained.

Recounting how it all started for her, Johnson, a niece of mathematician Katherine Johnson said: . “My aunt, who was a human computer and loved counting everything, was a trailblazer who shared her love for counting with me. I am happy to be sharing it with you and your children”.