New Year: Tinubu Addresses The Nation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

This was disclosed by Special Adviser to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Sunday in a statement made available to the Press

According to the statement, television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



