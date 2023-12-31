W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

New Year: Tinubu Addresses The Nation

Posted by African News, Agabus Pwanagba, Anambra Election, Articles/Opinion, Featured, Latest News Sunday, December 31st, 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

This was disclosed by Special Adviser to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Sunday in a statement made available to the Press

According to the statement, television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

