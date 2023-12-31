New Year: Tinubu Addresses The Nation

New Year: Tinubu Addresses The NationAfrican News, Agabus Pwanagba, Anambra Election, Articles/Opinion, Featured, Latest News Sunday, December 31st, 2023
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.
This was disclosed by Special Adviser to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Sunday in a statement made available to the Press
According to the statement, television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.
Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank
For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=93103